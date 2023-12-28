Antelope County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Antelope County, Nebraska today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antelope County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Neligh-Oakdale High School at Stanton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Stanton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.