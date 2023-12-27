How to Watch the Wild vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Having taken six in a row at home, the Minnesota Wild host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
The Wild matchup with the Red Wings can be seen on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+, so tune in to catch the action.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info
Wild vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|Wild
|4-1 DET
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have given up 101 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.
- The Wild's 97 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|32
|12
|19
|31
|35
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|32
|15
|9
|24
|8
|14
|49.1%
|Marco Rossi
|32
|11
|10
|21
|10
|12
|40.9%
|Matthew Boldy
|25
|9
|10
|19
|20
|21
|35.3%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 113 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are third in the NHL in scoring (120 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 29 goals during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|34
|15
|17
|32
|15
|17
|41.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|28
|12
|17
|29
|15
|16
|53.1%
|Lucas Raymond
|34
|10
|16
|26
|15
|15
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|33
|7
|18
|25
|13
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|34
|5
|17
|22
|15
|13
|-
