Can we anticipate Ryan Hartman finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hartman stats and insights

  • Hartman has scored in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Hartman averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.