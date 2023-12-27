Will Jared Spurgeon light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 113 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:20 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 28:33 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:56 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:14 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

