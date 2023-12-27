Blues vs. Stars December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.
Blues vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-150)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas' 13 goals and 24 assists in 33 matchups give him 37 points on the season.
- With 28 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 16 assists through 31 contests, Pavel Buchnevich is pivotal for St. Louis' offense.
- This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 6-5-0 in 12 games this season, conceding 28 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 263 saves and a .904 save percentage, 31st in the league.
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, with 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 18:10 per game.
- Joe Pavelski has chipped in with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists).
- Matt Duchene has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists in 31 games for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood (9-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.1 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 37th in the NHL.
Blues vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|6th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3
|22nd
|14th
|3.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|23rd
|29.8
|Shots
|30.6
|16th
|17th
|30.7
|Shots Allowed
|32
|24th
|13th
|22.11%
|Power Play %
|11.58%
|31st
|2nd
|86.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.89%
|21st
