With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), is Travis Kelce a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce has caught 85 throws for a team-high 924 yards and five TDs. He has been targeted 110 times, averaging 71.1 yards per game.

Kelce has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0 Week 14 Bills 10 6 83 0 Week 15 @Patriots 7 5 28 0

