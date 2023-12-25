In the Week 16 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, will Richie James Jr. get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

James has totaled 39 yards receiving (6.5 per game), hauling in four balls out of eight targets this campaign.

James, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 12 0 Week 14 Bills 2 1 4 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 1 17 0

