Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 2:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +176)
  • Jokic's 26.4 points per game average is 2.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 15.5-point prop total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average (16.5).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
  • He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST
14.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -164)
  • Monday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 14.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
  • He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
  • Gordon averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Monday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -122)
  • Monday's prop bet for Curry is 28.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (4.5).
  • Curry's assist average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Monday's prop bet (4.5).
  • Curry has made 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM
19.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 19.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Monday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
  • Thompson has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

