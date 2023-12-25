Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 2:30 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +176)

Jokic's 26.4 points per game average is 2.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 15.5-point prop total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average (16.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Monday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 14.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Gordon averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Monday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -122)

Monday's prop bet for Curry is 28.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (4.5).

Curry's assist average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

Curry has made 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -161)

The 19.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Monday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Thompson has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

