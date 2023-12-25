Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Warriors on December 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Ball Arena on Monday (starting at 2:30 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -111)
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: -104)
|1.5 (Over: +176)
- Jokic's 26.4 points per game average is 2.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -122)
|6.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -114)
- The 15.5-point prop total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average (16.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 1.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|14.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
- Monday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 14.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
- Gordon averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Monday's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
- Monday's prop bet for Curry is 28.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (4.5).
- Curry's assist average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Monday's prop bet (4.5).
- Curry has made 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (4.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -161)
- The 19.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Monday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
- Thompson has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.