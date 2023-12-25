Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - December 25
The Denver Nuggets' (21-10) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Monday, December 25 game against the Golden State Warriors (15-14) at Ball Arena. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET.
The Nuggets won their last game 102-95 against the Hornets on Saturday. In the Nuggets' win, Michael Porter Jr. led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding five rebounds and one assist).
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC and ESPN
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|233.5
