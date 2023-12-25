Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, on Monday at 1:00 PM ET.

Valdes-Scantling's 20 grabs (on 38 targets) have netted him 312 yards (22.3 per game) and one TD this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Raiders

Valdes-Scantling vs the Raiders (since 2021): 3 GP / 38.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 38.7 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The Raiders yield 209.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Raiders have scored 18 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Chiefs vs Raiders on Fubo!

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Valdes-Scantling with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

Valdes-Scantling, in eight of 14 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted on 38 of his team's 531 passing attempts this season (7.2% target share).

He has picked up 8.2 yards per target (312 yards on 38 targets).

Valdes-Scantling, in 14 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 2.9% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With three red zone targets, Valdes-Scantling has been on the receiving end of 3.7% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.