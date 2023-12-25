Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Warriors - December 25
The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|10.0
|7.8
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|2.4
|Assists
|--
|2.6
|2.5
|PRA
|--
|14.7
|12.7
|PR
|--
|12.1
|10.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|1.1
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Warriors
- Caldwell-Pope has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 7.9% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 115.8 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- On the glass, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.2 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/8/2023
|35
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
