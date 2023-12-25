Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Embiid, in his most recent game, had 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and four blocks in a 121-111 win over the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Embiid, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 35.0 39.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.7 12.4 Assists 5.5 6.0 5.5 PRA -- 52.7 57.1 PR -- 46.7 51.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.3



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Embiid has made 11.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 24.3% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Embiid's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his 76ers average 102.9 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Heat allow 111.8 points per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the league, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.8 assists per contest, the Heat are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Joel Embiid vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 30 21 6 2 1 2 0 2/27/2023 34 27 12 2 0 1 0

