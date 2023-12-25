The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Murray posted 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 102-95 win versus the Hornets.

In this piece we'll examine Murray's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.3 21.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.9 Assists 6.5 5.9 4.8 PRA -- 29.1 31.1 PR -- 23.2 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Warriors

Murray is responsible for taking 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.5 per game.

Murray is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.8 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have given up 25.2 per game, eighth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 41 26 3 8 3 2 2 2/2/2023 30 33 5 8 3 0 1

