Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big East this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Big East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Big East: +250
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 81-51 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Opponent: Creighton
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Creighton

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Big East: +400
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: L 68-66 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Marquette
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. UConn

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win Big East: +150
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
  • Last Game: W 69-65 vs St. John's

Next Game

  • Opponent: DePaul
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

4. Villanova

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Big East: +375
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
  • Last Game: W 84-48 vs DePaul

Next Game

  • Opponent: Xavier
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

5. Xavier

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Big East: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 74-54 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Villanova
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

6. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
  • Last Game: L 69-65 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Opponent: Hofstra
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Butler

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
  • Last Game: L 85-75 vs Providence

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ St. John's
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

8. Providence

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Odds to Win Big East: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
  • Last Game: W 85-75 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

9. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win Big East: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 91st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
  • Last Game: L 74-54 vs Xavier

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Providence
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

10. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Odds to Win Big East: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 181st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
  • Last Game: L 81-51 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Creighton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

11. DePaul

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-27
  • Odds to Win Big East: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 219th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: L 84-48 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: Chicago State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

