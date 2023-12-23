Will Zach Bogosian light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 19 games this season.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

