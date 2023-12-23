The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-115) Wild (-105) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won two, or 15.4%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-11 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Wild have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has played 18 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Bruins Additional Info

Wild vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 96 (21st) Goals 94 (22nd) 82 (3rd) Goals Allowed 99 (13th) 23 (12th) Power Play Goals 19 (21st) 16 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild went 7-3-0 over its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Four of Minnesota's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild's 94 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Wild have conceded 99 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 13th.

Their -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

