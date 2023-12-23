Mats Zuccarello Injury Status - Wild vs. Bruins Injury Report December 23
The Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) are dealing with seven players on the injury report, including Mats Zuccarello, as they ready for their Saturday, December 23 game against the Boston Bruins (19-6-6) at Xcel Energy Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mats Zuccarello
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Ryan Hartman
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Wild vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild have 94 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the league.
- Minnesota concedes 3.2 goals per game (99 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -5, they are 20th in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (+14) makes the team seventh-best in the league.
Wild vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6
