The Denver Nuggets (20-10) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) after winning four road games in a row.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 14-0 overall.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The Nuggets record 6.2 fewer points per game (115.4) than the Hornets give up (121.6).

Denver is 10-0 when scoring more than 121.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 121 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game away from home.

Denver allows 110.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 110.7 away from home.

The Nuggets are sinking 12.7 threes per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.7% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.9 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries