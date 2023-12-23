On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) will be attempting to end a six-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (20-10). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.4 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.5 per outing (fifth in the NBA). They have a +146 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Hornets put up 111 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 121.6 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a -275 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 232.1 combined points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +400 +200 - Hornets +100000 +40000 -

