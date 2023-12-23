Will Nebraska be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Nebraska's full tournament resume.

How Nebraska ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 1-0 37 NR 38

Nebraska's best wins

Nebraska's signature win this season came in an 80-72 victory on December 2 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in the RPI. With 13 points, Alexis Markowski was the top scorer versus Georgia Tech. Second on the team was Jessica Petrie, with 11 points.

Next best wins

75-61 over Lamar (No. 59/RPI) on November 23

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 74/RPI) on December 9

76-51 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on December 17

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 147/RPI) on November 10

90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 241/RPI) on November 6

Nebraska's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Nebraska has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

The Cornhuskers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Nebraska has been given the 85th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cornhuskers have 14 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Nebraska's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Nebraska's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Maryland Terrapins

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Maryland Terrapins Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

