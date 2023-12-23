2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nebraska Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Nebraska be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Nebraska's full tournament resume.
How Nebraska ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|1-0
|37
|NR
|38
Nebraska's best wins
Nebraska's signature win this season came in an 80-72 victory on December 2 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in the RPI. With 13 points, Alexis Markowski was the top scorer versus Georgia Tech. Second on the team was Jessica Petrie, with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 75-61 over Lamar (No. 59/RPI) on November 23
- 80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 74/RPI) on December 9
- 76-51 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on December 17
- 71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 147/RPI) on November 10
- 90-42 at home over Northwestern State (No. 241/RPI) on November 6
Nebraska's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Nebraska has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
- The Cornhuskers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- Nebraska has been given the 85th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Cornhuskers have 14 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Looking at Nebraska's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Nebraska's next game
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Maryland Terrapins
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
