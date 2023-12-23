The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Vanderbilt matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-16.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-17.5) 150.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of six out of the Tigers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Vanderbilt has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • Commodores games have hit the over three out of 11 times this year.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Oddsmakers rate Memphis higher (20th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).
  • The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +5000, Memphis has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (87th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (249th).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Commodores' national championship odds down from +25000 at the start of the season to +100000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Vanderbilt winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

