For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mackenzie MacEachern a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mackenzie MacEachern score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

MacEachern stats and insights

MacEachern is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

MacEachern has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

