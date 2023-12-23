The St. Louis Blues, with Kevin Hayes, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Considering a wager on Hayes in the Blues-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Kevin Hayes vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In seven of 32 games this season Hayes has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Hayes has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 32 games this year, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -40 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 4 17 Points 1 9 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

