Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 122-117 win against the Nets, Caldwell-Pope had three points, four assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Caldwell-Pope's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.2 8.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.5 PRA -- 14.9 13.2 PR -- 12.3 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Hornets

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 26th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 121.6 points per contest.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 27.7 per game, 26th in the league.

The Hornets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 32 15 2 5 0 2 1 12/18/2022 32 20 4 5 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.