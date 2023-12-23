The Denver Nuggets, with Jamal Murray, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray put up 32 points, nine assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 122-117 win against the Nets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Murray's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.3 19.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.9 Assists 6.5 5.9 4.3 PRA -- 28.6 27.8 PR -- 22.7 23.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Hornets

Murray has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 9.0% and 8.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Hornets allow 121.6 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA, allowing 45.2 rebounds per game.

The Hornets allow 27.7 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 13.5 makes per contest, 19th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jamal Murray vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/18/2022 35 6 1 11 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.