In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Dakota Mermis to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

Mermis has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:01 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

