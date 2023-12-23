Will Brandon Saad score a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Saad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Saad averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:47 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:17 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 13:54 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

