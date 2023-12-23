Pavel Buchnevich and Philipp Kurashev will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the St. Louis Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors with 35 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 23 assists this season.

Buchnevich is another important player for St. Louis, with 26 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Jordan Kyrou's 23 points this season are via seven goals and 16 assists.

In 12 games, Joel Hofer's record is 6-5-0. He has conceded 28 goals (2.91 goals against average) and has made 263 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a key offensive option for Chicago, with 29 points this season, as he has recorded 12 goals and 17 assists in 32 games.

Chicago's Kurashev has posted 18 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 12 assists.

This season, Nick Foligno has scored six goals and contributed nine assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 2-10-1 record this season, with an .872 save percentage (64th in the league). In 14 games, he has 346 saves, and has allowed 51 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 24th 2.88 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 20th 3.28 Goals Allowed 3.59 29th 18th 30.3 Shots 26.9 31st 27th 32.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 32nd 9.89% Power Play % 11.76% 29th 18th 79.55% Penalty Kill % 75.25% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.