Will Alexey Toropchenko Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 23?
When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alexey Toropchenko find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Toropchenko stats and insights
- In six of 32 games this season, Toropchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- Toropchenko has no points on the power play.
- Toropchenko averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Toropchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|8:38
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
