The UCF Knights will battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Gasparilla Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UCF vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UCF vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 33, Georgia Tech 27

UCF 33, Georgia Tech 27 UCF has won 57.1% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-3).

The Knights have a 1-0 record (winning 50% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

This season, Georgia Tech has won four out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

The Yellow Jackets have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Knights a 67.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCF (-5.5)



UCF (-5.5) UCF is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Knights have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

In 11 games played Georgia Tech has recorded seven wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Parlay your bets together on the UCF vs. Georgia Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67)



Under (67) This season, four of UCF's 12 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 67 points.

There have been three Georgia Tech games that have finished with a combined score over 67 points this season.

The point total for the game of 67 is 3.3 points more than the combined points per game averages for UCF (32.5 points per game) and Georgia Tech (31.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.3 58.1 60.5 Implied Total AVG 35.3 37.3 33.3 ATS Record 5-7-0 3-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-0 0-3

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.4 55.3 57.7 Implied Total AVG 34.2 34.3 34 ATS Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 5-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 1-2 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.