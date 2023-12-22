Seward County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Seward County, Nebraska, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seward County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seward High School at Grand Island High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.