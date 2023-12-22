Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Nets - December 22
Nikola Jokic is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (19-10) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) meet at Barclays Center on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Raptors on Wednesday, 113-104. Jokic scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed six assists and 15 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|31
|15
|6
|0
|2
|3
|Jamal Murray
|20
|5
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Michael Porter Jr.
|12
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic's averages for the season are 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. gives 16.3 points, 7.8 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Nuggets get 13.3 points per game from Aaron Gordon, plus 7 boards and 3.6 assists.
- The Nuggets receive 13.4 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Reggie Jackson.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
Watch Mikal Bridges, Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|22
|11
|9.5
|1.2
|0.9
|0.9
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.9
|7.6
|1.3
|0.5
|0.6
|1.9
|Aaron Gordon
|12.2
|6
|2.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.4
|Jamal Murray
|14.6
|2.6
|2.8
|0.7
|0.7
|1.8
|Reggie Jackson
|14.3
|1.6
|4.8
|0.4
|0
|1.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.