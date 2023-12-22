Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (19-10) play the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, December 22 beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Nikola Jokic vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1585.9 921.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.6 34.1 Fantasy Rank 2 44

Nikola Jokic vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic puts up 26.5 points, 12.4 boards and 9.3 assists per game, making 53.9% of shots from the field and 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets have a +141 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are giving up 110.3 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

Denver records 44.7 rebounds per game (10th in the league) while conceding 42.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

The Nuggets connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.3% from deep while their opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

Denver has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (first in NBA action) while forcing 12 (26th in the league).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets put up 115.6 points per game (13th in league) while giving up 115.3 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +7 scoring differential.

Brooklyn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It records 47.1 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 44.6.

The Nets knock down 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.7 on average.

Brooklyn has committed 1.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (10th in NBA) while forcing 11.3 (30th in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game 7.8 -0.5 Usage Percentage 31.5% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 61.0% 57.2% Total Rebound Pct 20.4% 8.2% Assist Pct 45.1% 16.0%

