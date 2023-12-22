The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the fifth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 328th.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 9.3 more points than the Tigers allow (70.1).
  • When Illinois totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
  • The Tigers put up 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.2).
  • Missouri is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois posted 77.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (70).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.
  • In home games, Illinois drained 1.5 more threes per game (8) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.3.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).
  • Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee L 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate W 74-57 State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern - State Farm Center

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena

