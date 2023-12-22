Christian Braun and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Braun posted three points in a 113-104 win against the Raptors.

Below we will break down Braun's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.6 8.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.0 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 14.2 12.7 PR -- 12.4 11.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Braun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Christian Braun Insights vs. the Nets

Braun has taken 6.9 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 7.7% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nuggets average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 115.3 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets allow 25.7 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Christian Braun vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 24 10 4 2 1 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.