The Minnesota Wild, with Ryan Hartman, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to bet on Hartman's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Hartman vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Hartman has averaged 14:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Hartman has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Hartman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hartman has an assist in five of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hartman hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 26.7% chance of Hartman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 3 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

