Blues vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The St. Louis Blues (15-15-1), losers of three straight road games, visit the Florida Panthers (18-11-2) at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+.
The Blues have scored 28 goals during their last 10 outings, while giving up 36 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into three power-play goals (12.0%). They are 4-6-0 over those contests.
Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Thursday's game.
Blues vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Panthers 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)
Blues vs Panthers Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a record of 15-15-1 this season and are 3-1-4 in overtime contests.
- St. Louis has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In nine games this season when the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).
- St. Louis has earned four points (2-4-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Blues have scored more than two goals in 15 games, earning 24 points from those contests.
- St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 7-6-0 (14 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 7-8-1 to register 15 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|22nd
|2.94
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|26th
|4th
|2.58
|Goals Allowed
|3.35
|23rd
|2nd
|34
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|3rd
|27.2
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|25th
|21st
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|10%
|32nd
|9th
|82.35%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.31%
|18th
Blues vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
