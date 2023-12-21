The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Omaha Mavericks (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Omaha -1.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Omaha Betting Records & Stats

Omaha and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in five of seven games this season.

The average total in Omaha's contests this year is 143.7, 7.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Omaha won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Mavericks have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -125 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Omaha.

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Omaha 5 71.4% 73.8 138.8 69.8 143.5 143.2 Cal Poly 4 44.4% 65.0 138.8 73.7 143.5 133.8

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks average 73.8 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 73.7 the Mustangs give up.

Omaha has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Omaha 5-2-0 1-0 4-3-0 Cal Poly 5-4-0 5-4 5-4-0

Omaha vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Omaha Cal Poly 5-7 Home Record 6-11 1-15 Away Record 1-13 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.0 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

