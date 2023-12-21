How to Watch Omaha vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Omaha Mavericks (6-6) will try to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Omaha vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, the same percentage the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- In games Omaha shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 322nd.
- The Mavericks average just 0.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Mustangs give up (73.7).
- Omaha is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Omaha is scoring 86.2 points per game this year at home, which is 27.0 more points than it is averaging on the road (59.2).
- In home games, the Mavericks are allowing 9.0 fewer points per game (63.8) than in road games (72.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Omaha has played better in home games this season, making 8.2 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 62-58
|American Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Stetson
|W 88-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Denver
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.