When the Minnesota Wild take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Marcus Johansson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

  • Johansson has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 15:29 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:05 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:03 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

