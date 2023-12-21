On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Marco Rossi going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

Rossi has scored in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:59 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

