When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Dakota Mermis score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

  • Mermis has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Mermis has no points on the power play.
  • Mermis averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 3-2 SO
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

