The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) hit the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on FloHoops.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits average just 0.7 more points per game (64.5) than the Bluejays give up (63.8).

When it scores more than 63.8 points, South Dakota State is 4-2.

Creighton has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.5 points.

The Bluejays average 77.5 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 58.9 the Jackrabbits allow.

When Creighton totals more than 58.9 points, it is 7-1.

When South Dakota State allows fewer than 77.5 points, it is 6-2.

The Bluejays shoot 45% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.

The Jackrabbits' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.4 higher than the Bluejays have conceded.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Morgan Maly: 15.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (25-for-74)

15.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (25-for-74) Lauren Jensen: 17.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

17.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 51.2 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 51.2 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

Creighton Schedule