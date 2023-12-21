The Creighton Bluejays (6-1) meet the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Creighton vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Players to Watch

Lauren Jensen: 18.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Morgan Maly: 16.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Emma Ronsiek: 16.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Mallory Brake: 5.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Molly Mogensen: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK Tori Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Madison Mathiowetz: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Mesa Byom: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Madysen Vlastuin: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.