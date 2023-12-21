Creighton vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game that pits the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-4) at D.J. Sokol Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of Creighton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.
Their last time out, the Bluejays won on Sunday 89-78 against Drake.
Creighton vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Creighton vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 73, South Dakota State 58
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bluejays picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, a 79-74 road victory.
- The Bluejays have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.
- The Bluejays have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 21) on November 19
- 83-69 over Michigan State (No. 24) on November 24
- 57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 49) on November 23
- 89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 73) on December 17
- 81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 10
Creighton Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
- Morgan Maly: 15.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (25-for-74)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
- Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 51.2 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 77.5 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball while allowing 63.8 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a +137 scoring differential overall.
