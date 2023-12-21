Sam Reinhart and Robert Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Florida Panthers and the St. Louis Blues square off at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 20 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 32 total points (one per game). He takes 2.2 shots per game, shooting 17.4%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Jordan Kyrou's six goals and 15 assists add up to 21 points this season.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 1 2 3 9 vs. Senators Dec. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (39 total points), having registered 18 goals and 21 assists.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 30 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5

