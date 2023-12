There are five games featuring a Big Ten team on Thursday in college basketball action.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Northwestern Wildcats at Temple Owls 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UTEP Miners 1:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Iowa Hawkeyes 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 B1G+ Eastern Illinois Panthers at Wisconsin Badgers 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

