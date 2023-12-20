Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Omaha Mavericks versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of four games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that has a Summit team in play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bradley Braves at South Dakota Coyotes
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Wichita State Shockers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Omaha Mavericks at TCU Horned Frogs
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Michigan Chippewas at North Dakota State Bison
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
Follow Summit games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.