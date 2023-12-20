The TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) welcome in the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) after victories in 10 home games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score an average of 78.4 points per game, 24.7 more points than the 53.7 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Omaha is 4-6 when it scores more than 53.7 points.

TCU is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The Horned Frogs average only 2.5 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Mavericks allow (81).

TCU has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 81 points.

Omaha is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

The Horned Frogs shoot 45.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mavericks concede defensively.

The Mavericks' 43.4 shooting percentage from the field is 10.7 higher than the Horned Frogs have given up.

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedi Grant: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Deanay Watson: 7.2 PTS, 46 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Schedule