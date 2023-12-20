Wednesday's game at Schollmaier Arena has the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs (11-0) matching up with the Omaha Mavericks (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 89-57 win, as our model heavily favors TCU.

The Mavericks' last game on Monday ended in a 68-63 victory over Texas Southern.

Omaha vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Omaha vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 89, Omaha 57

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks beat the No. 315-ranked (according to our computer rankings) CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners, 87-79, on November 27, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Omaha 2023-24 Best Wins

87-79 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 315) on November 27

68-63 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 343) on December 18

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedi Grant: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 54.8 3PT% (17-for-31) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Deanay Watson: 7.2 PTS, 46 FG%

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 81 per outing (348th in college basketball).

The Mavericks score 81 points per game at home, and 74.5 away.

Omaha concedes 81.7 points per game at home, and 80 on the road.

